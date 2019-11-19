Police: Driver crashes, curses, fights deputy in Laurel County chase

Laurel County deputies arrested 28-year-old Ashley Slunder after a short, wild chase Monday morning.

Deputy Joey Robinson went to check on a car crash on I-75, nine miles north of London, around 8 a.m. Monday. He saw a Volkswagen Jetta crashed against a concrete barrier wall in the median of the interstate.

The deputy tried to help the driver, Slunder, get out of the car when he says Slunder took off.

He says she was swerving and ended up stopping in the middle of the interstate, a mile down the road.

According to a social media post from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Slunder started "yelling and cursing and drove off nearly striking Deputy Robinson."

The deputy then chased Slunder another mile down the interstate. When he tried to remove her from the car a third time, they say she "swung her fists and struck Deputy Robinson in the shoulder and she drove off again."

At the 49 mile marker, deputies say a driver in a car and a driver in a box truck were able to help stop Slunder from fleeing again.

Deputies say she had Suboxone and suspected methamphetamine, and that she admitted to using both earlier. She is facing a long list of charges, including fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, and menacing.

She is currently in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

