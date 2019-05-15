Driver in Scott County chase arrested in Lexington

The driver who led police on a chase in Scott County has been arrested in Lexington.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to pull over Jaylen Beckham, 25, for a suspected DUI around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on US 25 at Lisle Road.

Beckham reportedly refused to pull over and sped off into Fayette County before wrecking near Berea Road.

Police say Beckham ran away, leaving a passenger behind. He was arrested nearly four hours later on Kearny Road in Lexington, and handed over to Scott County deputies.

The sheriff's office said Beckham has eight active warrants for previous traffic charges, including DUI.

Beckham is a former high school star athlete, playing basketball in Lexington for then-Samford University.