Driver indicted in deadly wrong-way crash on I-75 in Lexington

A Fayette County grand jury has indicted the driver accused of driving the wrong way on I-75, killing three people.

Tammy Rodriguez was arrested following the Sept. 4 crash on Interstate 75.

Investigators said the crash happened following a chase that started in Winchester.

The chase led officers into Fayette County, where police said the driver did a U-turn in the northbound lanes before hitting a car head-on and damaging a third vehicle.

Two passengers were in the truck with Rodriguez, including her sister, Debbie Bevins, 35, of Pikeville, who died in the crash.

Two people in the car hit by Rodriguez were also killed; Taylor Denise Blevins, 26, of Georgetown and Caitlyn Danielle Bailey, 20, of Georgetown.

Rodriguez was indicted on three counts of murder, one count of assault, one count of wanton endangerment and having no license.

She is expected to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on Dec. 19.