Driver killed, 7 children injured in school bus crash in Benton County, Miss.

A school bus driver is dead and seven children are injured after a crash in Benton County, Mississippi, on Tuesday morning.

A bus crash on Tuesday morning led to injuries in Benton County, Miss. (Source: WMC/Gray News)

Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed the driver was killed in the crash and seven children were injured.

The crash happened near Highway 72 and Whippoorwill Road. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but the bus ended up rolled over on the side of the road.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene to rush the injured children to the hospital.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is also investigating.

