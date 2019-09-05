Woman seriously injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was seriously injured following a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 75 in Scott County.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 7:21 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the 141-mile marker.
A driver ran off the road and hit a tree.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said the driver may have fallen asleep or suffered a medical emergency before the crash.