Woman seriously injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County

A woman was seriously injured following a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 75 in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 7:21 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the 141-mile marker.

A driver ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the driver may have fallen asleep or suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

