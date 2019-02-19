Driver may have suffered medical emergency before serious I-64 crash in Lexington

Lexington police responded to the scene of a serious crash on Interstate 64 near the Clark County line.

The crash happened near the 89 mile marker around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. The vehicle was traveling west, drifted onto the right shoulder, hit the guardrail and hit the concrete wall.

The driver appears to have sustained significant injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Police closed two westbound lanes as a result of the crash.