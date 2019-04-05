Driver pleads guilty to manslaughter in Lexington realtor's death

A driver has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of a Lexington realtor.

Michael King also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident stemming from a 2018 crash on Leestown Road which killed Stevonn "Stevie" Page. Authorities say Page was near the side of the road retrieving her garbage bins when King's SUV veered off the road and hit her.

Lexington police say Scott County deputies spotted King and detained him after he left the scene of the wreck, which took place near the county line.

King's recommended sentence is seven years for manslaughter and three years for leaving the scene of the accident. His formal sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 17.