Driver of SUV seriously injured after crash involving Lexington fire truck

Police are on the scene of a serious crash that has shut down a busy Lexington road while crews investigate.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Harrodsburg Road near the intersection of Beaumont Centre.

Firefighters say the crash involved a Lexington fire truck and an SUV.

The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to UK Chandler Hospital with what fire officials call life-threatening injuries.

Police say the fire truck was making a left turn and the SUV was driving straight.

The fire truck was responding to a call of a potential gas at Beaumont Circle Place at the time. No firefighters were injured.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted around the scene of the crash.

Outbound Harrodsburg Road is closed at New Circle Road. Inbound Harrodsburg Road is closed at Arrowhead Drive.

Police say the road will likely be closed until 9:00 p.m. while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates.