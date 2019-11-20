Drivers injured in crash involving motorcycle in Lexington

Lexington police say two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and 12th Street just after 9 p.m.

Investigators say a motorcycle and car were heading in opposite directions on North Broadway at the time of the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. The driver of the car has minor injuries.

Police say it is too early to tell the cause of the crash.