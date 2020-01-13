Driver's license system down statewide after national outage

A nationwide outage is affecting driver's licence offices across Kentucky.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said Monday that a system issue with a vendor, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrator,s is causing the problem.

Circuit court clerk offices as well as KYTC-operated licensing offices are currently unable to issue licenses at this time.

Officials said the vendor is working to resolve the issue. There is no time estimate for the issue to be fixed.