Drivers permit testing resumes in Kentucky

Drivers permit testing is getting underway again in Kentucky.

State police announced they will resume permit testing in select counties where the required CDC/Healthy at Work guidelines can be followed.

[CLICK HERE: For a list of counties currently offering permit testing and the contact information]

For safety, KSP says they have implemented a registration process where everyone will be required to schedule a specific date for their permit test.

KSP begins taking appointments, by phone, on Tuesday, June 2.