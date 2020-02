An "over-achieving" system put down a light coating of snow in and around central Kentucky early Friday morning.

Snow in Lexington (WKYT)

A few flakes started flying around 4 a.m. in Lexington. By 6 a.m., snow was covering some side roads.

Even major roads had snow on them where tires weren't touching the pavement.

More than a dozen school districts were closed or delayed Friday for various reasons, including weather.