Drone footage shows EF-4 tornado’s path of destruction in Alabama

LEE COUNTY, AL (WBRC/Gray News) - We’re tracking the devastation in Lee County a day after an EF-4 tornado impacted the area.

Tornado damage in Lee County, AL. (Source: WSFA)

The video above was taken by WTVM in Salem along Lee County Road 179.

The road is located between Hwy. 51 in Beauregard and Hwy. 280 near Smiths Station, where the two confirmed tornadoes are known to have caused damage.

As of Monday afternoon, the death toll from Sunday’s tornadoes is 23.

Copyright 2019 WBRC and Gray News. All rights reserved.