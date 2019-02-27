Drone footage shows massive sinkhole near Knoxville

Despite the sun's reappearance, damage from recent heavy rain around East Tennessee continued to wreak havoc on roads and infrastructure Tuesday as a massive sinkhole opened on Greenwell road in Powell.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a photo of the hole on Twitter. In a video, Jacobs estimated the sinkhole to be at least 20 feet deep.

He said the soft soil and limestone has caused sinkhole concerns and it could continue.

“I'm nervous because I didn’t know how much it was going to come up towards the house,” Barbara Million said. The sink hole had reached the bottom of her front yard. "Probably not going to sleep well tonight — thinking, 'is a big sink hole going to come up to the house?'”

Residents were not trapped by the hole, but the road was expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time as crews work to repair it.

When WVLT News crews arrived on the scene officials there estimated the hole had reached up to 60 feet in depth and was continuing to grow. Officials said it would likely continue growing until it reaches dirt that is dry and solid.

Robert Merryman lives up the street from the sinkhole. He said he has never seen anything like this happen in his area.

"A neighbor up here has dump trucks and he was in his service truck, him and his son, and they came down the hill and saw it forming, and they just blocked the road right then and stopped traffic, and it just kept getting bigger from that," Merryman said. "It surprised me. I've never even heard of it around here."