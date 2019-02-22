Drones help police locate suspect after officer injured in foot pursuit

A Perry County man is behind bars in the Kentucky River Regional Jail after nearly running off from pursuing officers.

Police say they were called to HWY 15 on the bypass after a report came in of a suspicious man going behind businesses in the area.

Officers were able to track 29-year-old Joshua Smith to a nearby CVS, but as they approached him, Smith reportedly took off running.

As a pursuit broke out, both Smith and an officer on his trail fell down a hill near the L&N yards. The officer was injured, but Smith continued on.

That’s when detectives with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office deployed drones, who were able to quickly locate Smith.

He was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with 2 counts of fleeing or evading, resisting arrest, 3 counts of wanton endangerment, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

3rd, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, menacing, public intoxication and criminal mischief. Smith was transported to Kentucky River Regional jail where he is currently lodged. We would like to thank the Perry County Sheriff’s Department assisting in this arrest.

