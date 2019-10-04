Drought declaration includes every Kentucky county

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Office of the State Climatologist, in coordination with the Kentucky drought mitigation team, have issued a drought declaration that includes every Kentucky county.

Forty-two counties fall into a Level 1 declaration. Another 78 counties are under a more serious Level 2 declaration, including much of central and eastern Kentucky.

According to the state, Level 2 indicates conditions could lead to "substantial agricultural losses... and increases in the occurrence of wildfires."

Kentucky has experienced an unprecedented lack of rain. A record was broken in Lexington with September being the city's driest month ever recorded.

"The combination of hot, dry weather that set in across Kentucky in August reached an unprecedented level during September, based on the period of record dating back to 1895," said Stu Foster, state climatologist for Kentucky. "As a result, drought conditions have developed rapidly as we enter what is climatologically the driest time of the year."

As of Friday, the Commonwealth is finally seeing some relief from record-breaking heat. And a decent shot of rain is expected soon.