Drug Take Back Day is October 26. Here's where you can take them:

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting Drug Take Back Day this Saturday in an effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from home medicine cabinets.

For the first time, the DEA will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges at any drop off location.

Collection activities will take place from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at every Kentucky State Police post across the state.

Unwanted drugs will also be collected at collection bins in the following locations in the area:

- Corbin Walmart – 60 S Stewart Rd.

- Harlan Walmart – 201 Walton Road

- Hazard Walmart – 120 Daniel Boone Plaza

- Lexington - Kentucky American Water – 2300 Richmond Rd.

- Paris Walmart – 305 Letton Dr.

- Richmond Walmart – 820 Eastern Byp.

- Somerset Kroger – 50 Stonegate Center

- Morehead Walmart – 200 Walmart Way

- Mount Sterling Kroger – 810 Indian Mound Dr.

- Mount Sterling Walmart – 499 Indian Mound Dr.

- Pikeville Walmart – 254 Cassidy Blvd.

- Versailles Kroger – 212 Kroger Way

Other locations are available online at DEAtakeback.com.

