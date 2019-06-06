Drug investigation nets 87 guns, 5 arrests in Laurel County

A drug investigation led police to confiscate nearly 90 guns in Laurel County.

The sheriff's office went to Donald Jones' home off KY 1223 Tuesday night. There they found a large amount of cash, marijuana, and 87 guns. Investigators said two of the guns were reported stolen.

While police were at the home, deputies said four individuals pulled into the driveway. Police followed the vehicles as they left and determined the individuals were driving under the influence.

All five people were arrested.

Jones, 69, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of receiving stolen property, and trafficking in marijuana.

Eddie Wilburn, 61, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Kirstyn Swanner, 24, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, no registration plates, and possession of marijuana.

Heather Sizemore, 21, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Robin Weaver, 23, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Weaver was also wanted on an outstanding bench warrant.

All five individuals were booked into the Laurel County detention center.

