PHOTOS: Suspects from Louisville to Pikeville arrested in drug roundup

Kentucky State Police, working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, conducted a drug roundup in two Kentucky counties in October.

Troopers and detectives served arrest warrants on multiple subjects, who were all indicted for conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

The six arrested are 33-year-old Ivory Dean, of Louisville, 25-year-old Lois Spears, of Pikeville, 32-year-old Emilee Yonts, of Ashcamp, 39-year-old John Wesley Wright, of Pikeville, 21-year-old Lauren Ashley Powell, of Elkhorn City, and 31-year-old Charles Doneghy, of Louisville.

According to KSP, the indictments came after a lengthy drug investigation.