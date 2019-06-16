Drugs, ammo seized during Boyle County traffic stop

What might have ended in a speeding ticket, instead sent a Boyle County man to jail on multiple charges.

A report from the Perryville Police Department says that an officer saw a vehicle driving over the speed limit on South Buell Street Saturday at around 5:15 p.m.

When the officer pulled over the vehicle, he reportedly smelled marijuana and then saw what appeared to be marijuana in the passenger side. The driver, 22-year-old Justice Stephens was taken into custody.

The officer then searched the vehicle and found 8 ounces of marijuana, along with nearly $5,000 dollars in cash, over 100 rounds of ammunition, an AR-15 dual magazine, a silencer, a white powdery substance, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Stephens was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center where he is charged with speeding, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in marijuana.

