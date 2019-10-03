Drugs, cash found hidden in dress socks during Boyle Co. traffic stop

Two people are behind bars facing multiple charges after police found drugs and a large amount of cash on them during a traffic stop.

According to the Danville Police Department, officers pulled over a white Honda Accord for traffic violations near Walton Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on September 30.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Whitney Haste, had active warrants for her arrest. Investigators also say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, so they initiated a search.

When the passenger in the car was questioned, officers say he gave them a false name and social security number. After repeated attempts to get the man’s correct identity, police say they determined he was 32-year-old William C. Eastridge, of Somerset. Officers also determined he had an active parole warrant for his arrest.

Furthermore, while searching Eastridge, police say they found a black dress sock stuffed into his genital area. The sock was discovered to contain a large amount of cash.

While searching the vehicle, investigators say they found needles, and several small plastic bags commonly used to distribute narcotics. A bag of marijuana was also found hidden behind the radio faceplate.

Continuing their search, police popped the hood on the vehicle, where they say they found another black dress sock hidden under the fuse box cover. Inside the sock, investigators say they found 2 plastic bags containing approximately 63 grams of methamphetamine, 18.5 grams of marijuana, and 137 Xanax pills.

Haste and Eastridge were both arrested.

During transport, police say Eastridge attempted to swallow additional methamphetamine that he had concealed on his person.

Both face various charges of possession and trafficking. Additionally, Eastridge is charged with tampering with physical evidence and giving an officer false information.

They are now in the Boyle County Detention Center.

