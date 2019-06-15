Drugs, counterfeit money seized in Knott County drug investigation

Kentucky State Police say drugs and counterfeit cash was seized in the wake of an investigation into drugs in the Talcum community of Knott County.

According to troopers, the investigation culminated in the execution of a search warrant and a traffic stop.

Investigators say during their search and traffic stop they found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 1 gram of suspected heroin, 66 ½ Oxycodone pills, 6 Suboxone tablets, 3 gabapentin pills, 137 other legend drugs, and counterfeit currency.

31-year-old Racheal A. Perry of Hindman and 39-year-old Derrick Shepherd of Fisty were charged in the case. Both face trafficking and possession charges, among others.

Perry and Shepherd were taken to the Perry County Detention Center.

Mugshots were not immediately available at the time of publication.