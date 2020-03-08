Drugs found in vehicle after head-on crash in Wayne Co.

An investigation is ongoing after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon in Wayne County.

The sheriff says deputies were called to Kentucky Highway 1275 North around 3 p.m.

Investigators say a vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

One driver was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital and the other driver was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. No word on their conditions. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies say as they were investigating the crash they found two illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle that caused the crash.

Drug charges are pending after lab testing.

