Drugs, guns, money seized in Frankfort sting operation

Over $32,000 in illegal narcotics were seized and six people were arrested after a sting in Franklin County.

According to officers, Operation HYTA went into action Thursday, as police conducted searches at several locations around Frankfort.

While executing the search warrants, police found more than 570 Oxycodone pills, 200 Xanax bars, 27.6 grams of heroin, and 650 grams of marijuana. Along with the drugs, seven firearms were seized, two of which are confirmed stolen. Over $5,000 in cash was also found.

Also among the illicit materials found during the operation was a credit card embossing machine and a credit card skimmer.

The identities of those arrested have not been released at this time.

