Drugs, handgun found in stolen vehicle; suspect arrested in Warren Co.

A Bowling Green man faces over a dozen charges after being arrested while deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle.

According to a release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were searching in the area of Fair Street for a 2007 Volkswagen Bug that had been reported stolen.

One deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Paul Reynolds wouldn’t stop.

Shortly thereafter, however, deputies say Reynolds crashed the bug into a residential fence and utility pole, but then ran off on foot, forcing his way into the side door of a nearby residence.

Reynolds was reportedly found in the rear of the residence and was taken into custody. A search of the stolen vehicle revealed a firearm, as well as 148 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Reynolds was taken to the Warren County Detention Center where he is charged with receiving stolen property, 2 counts of fleeing or evading police, 3 counts of criminal mischief, leaving the scene on an accident, burglary, resisting arrest, drug trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, reckless driving, and wanton endangerment.

