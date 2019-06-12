Drunk Kentucky man accused of threatening deputies in expletive laden tirade

A Kentucky man is behind bars after deputies say he threatened to attack and even kill deputies while being placed under arrest.

An arrest report states Anderson County deputies responded to a home on Glensboro Road after they received a report about an intoxicated man on a person's front porch.

When deputies arrived, a woman told them the man, identified as 60-year-old Franklin Uhlman of Lawrenceburg, drove to the home and wouldn't leave. Uhlman tried to get back inside his car, but deputies stopped him.

Deputies found a 22-ounce can of Old Milwaukee beer in the vehicle's console, and Uhlman told them he was drinking with a woman earlier in the day.

Uhlman showed signs of being intoxicated, but he started walking away when deputies asked him to do a field sobriety test. They tried to place him under arrest, but that's when Uhlman started using foul language.

Deputies say while Uhlman resisted being arrested, he shouted "F*** you," while trying to get away. Eventually, deputies were able to get Uhlman inside the back of a cruiser, but not before he threatened to kill one of them.

During the drive, the deputy said Uhlman repeatedly said he was going to "kick my ***," and he would later say he would beat up the judge. Uhlman would later repeat his threat to beat up the deputy if he took the handcuffs off him.

Uhlman is charged with resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and DUI.