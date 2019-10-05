Dry conditions prompt forest officials to remind campers of campfire safety

Several forest fires continue to burn at the Daniel Boone National Forest, some of those created by campfires. It's the dry leaves in the forest that makes those campfires so dangerous.

"You might not see any kind of red down there, but it’s still really hot and could still start a fire if there were any dry leaf litter or anything around there," says forest planner Carin Vadala.

A campfire in the dry weather can easily turn into a forest fire if not put out properly. Several already have.

"Currently we have five fires burning across the Daniel Boone National Forest and they range in acreages from about a tenth of an acre to 300 acres. And one of them was lightning-caused and four of them are escaped campfires."

There are certain steps you should take to make sure that another campfire doesn't turn into a forest fire. First, the fire should be inside a metal ring and away from dry leaves.

"The best way to put out a fire is to first douse it in water and then stir it around and then lightly touch it to see if it is still hot and continue the process until the fire is cool to the touch."

Vadala says if you plan on going camping and enjoying a campfire, you will want to make sure you have a shovel and a bucket of water.

