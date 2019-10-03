Dry stretch adds challenges for firefighters; community asked to use good judgement

With the dry conditions around Central Kentucky, it only takes one spark before a fire could start, and that's creating additional challenges for firefighters as they try to put out flames before they spread.

A trio of simultaneous grass fires shut down lanes on Interstate 75 Thursday morning in Lexington. Luckily that fire was brought under control quickly.

Firefighters had manpower, their hoses, and a three-thousand-gallon tanker truck, all ready to put out the fires before they could spread too much.

"It all turned out just the way it should," says Captain Charles Pendleton, with the Lexington Fire Department.

Crews have certainly had plenty of practice with brush fires. The fire department says it responded to more than 130 brush, grass, leaf or mulch fires last month. During the same time frame last year - the wettest September on record - they responded to just over a dozen.

"It is an exponential difference. It is very, very dry outside," said Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

Firefighters say with the way the ground is right now - so dry - and with dry leaves falling on top of that, it doesn't take much to spark a fire.

Fire officials on the scene this morning say they believe the fire along I-75 was caused by a cigarette butt. They say those are common catalysts for fires like that this time of year.

"How many people just throw cigarette butts out their car, potentially into a mulch bed or off the side of the road?"

Firefighters say one of the main challenges they face with these fires is the wind. The other: not being able to keep folks from doing things they shouldn't in these conditions.

"Be careful. Be careful with what you're doing. Pay attention. Because your actions can affect tons of people."