Dry weather causing Keeneland to take extra precautions ahead of Fall Meet

Keeneland's Fall Meet begins Friday amind the ongoing drought and high temperatures causing workers to take extra precautions.

Keeneland prepares for its Fall Meet. (WKYT)

Workers are making sure both the turf and dirt tracks are watered so the racing surface is safe for horses and jockeys.

The track uses an irrigation system for the turf and 4,000-gallon tanker trucks for the dirt.

Keeneland created two new positions in time for the Fall Meet, The Equine Safety Director and a Director of Racing Surfaces.

"They have equipment on the track throughout the day that's monitoring, reviewing, they take that data and analyze it. And they are able to maintain that race track according to that data," said the Director of Racing Surfaces.

Just this summer the dirt track was taken down to the ground and reapplied.

"It was the fifth year that we’ve had this track in place. So we did some routine maintenance. We pulled back the surface cushion. We used ground-penetrating radar to really look at the surfaces of it," said the Director of Racing Surfaces.

The first race of the Fall Meet will begin at 1:05 p.m. on Friday in Lexington.