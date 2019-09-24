Dry weather leads to sweeter apples

It's been a dry couple of weeks and some may think that's a bad thing. But, for some fruits, that's actually a good thing. Dry skies can be daunting to many farmers. However, the apple crop, with a little bit of extra watering, is doing just fine.

"The apples really haven't been hurting too bad at all. It has actually improved them," Kevan Evans, owner of Evans Orchard, said. "A lot of apples, the sugar content, is up higher because it has been drier which is a good thing."

Drier weather means sweeter apples and there is still a lot to pick from.

"We have a lot of honey crisp left and our premier apple which is evercrisp which is a new apple that's a cross between a fuji and a honeycrisp," Evans said.

The dry weather has brought a sweeter crop, and it has brought it earlier this year. The apples have ripened at the same time, and earlier than in years past.

There is still time to enjoy the apple crop before they all fall. The Evans Orchard Harvest Festival is still going on this weekend.

"We usually have some live music," Evans said. "We have the you-pick pumpkins and the you-pick apples and we have plenty of cider and everything else."

Just as Evans says, It's all about apples and pumpkins from here on out.