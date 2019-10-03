Dry weather leads to unusual taste in tap water for some in Lexington

You might have noticed an unusual taste recently in your tap water.

Workers at Kentucky American Water say they have been getting some complaints. They're blaming Mother Nature.

Susan Lancho, with Kentucky American Water, says the weather is the culprit. The hot and dry days, combined with the low water levels, are causing algae to grow in the Kentucky River, which is the treatment facility’s primary water source.

Kentucky American Water customers aren't seeing a difference in the look of the water - that's the same. The only difference, Lancho says, is a slightly earthy taste.

"It's not a dangerous kind of algae that some reports have indicated in other places in the country, but it is a nuisance nonetheless,” says Lancho. “We do what we can to treat the water, to mitigate that taste issue, but sometimes you can't treat it enough to mitigate it completely."

For customers with concerns about tap water, Kentucky American workers say you can always give them a call at (859) 678-6301.

