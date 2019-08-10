Dry weather offsets heavy rain, stunting 2019 sunflower crop

Sunflowers may evoke thoughts of sunshine, but what the plants also need is a lot of water.

So far, the Bluegrass has seen 34 inches of rainfall, but most of that fell earlier in the growing season, and that’s putting sunflowers in a bit of a pinch.

Kevin Evans, with Evans Orchard in Georgetown, says, “Growing it has been a nightmare. It started out so great, you know, we had the rain, and just about four weeks ago it started to get hot and dry.”

Sunflowers and dry weather don’t make good partners. The plants prefer regular rainfall. The impact the dry spell has had is stunting the growth of the flowers.

“The babies were budding out about this high – at three or four foot – and we needed them to be at six. So, we caught a bit of rain last week, and that kind of perked them up, so they jumped up about five or six feet, but, it’s been a challenge.”

While the sunflowers may be short, they are still standing strong. They are at the peak of their growing season right now, which means that their seeds will soon start to weigh them down.

For those interested, this weekend will be the best weekend to see this year’s sunflowers at their prime.

