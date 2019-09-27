Dry weather won't stop Christmas tree farm

It's that time of year again. The holiday season is seemingly right around the corner. This is the time that people start picking out there Christmas trees at Nieman Tree Farm. Despite the dry weather, this season's trees are doing just fine.

"You can see behind me, we're fine," Tom Nieman, owner of Nieman Tree Farm, said. "Every tree is okay, they look good, they have good color."

Mature trees that have been growing for years and years are very durable. It is the younger trees that struggle more with the dry and hot conditions. Nieman's Tree Farm is doing their best to tackle the issue.

"We try to make them more drought resistant and so we treat the soil with microrisens and enzymes and things like that so they go into a situation like this healthy and they're very strong," Nieman said.

The dry weather isn't the only factor impacting the trees.

"It's not the water, it's the heat," Nieman said. "They can handle the drought but they can't handle the heat because they're Fraser Fir and they belong in the mountains and it never gets much over 85 degrees in the mountains."

With more abnormally warm days ahead, staying ahead of the weather with healthy trees is the name of the game for Nieman Tree Farm.

