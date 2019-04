Due to the possibility of severe weather in the area of Augusta National on Sunday, CBS will begin broadcast of the final round of the Masters Tournament at 9 a.m. on WKYT.

Groupings and tee times for Sunday will be adjusted due to the weather advisory. Players will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. off Nos. 1 and 10 tees. The leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m.

CBS will provide live coverage of the final round.