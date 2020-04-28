Dunkin’ to give all health care workers free coffee, donut for National Nurses Day

Dunkin’s is thanking health care workers with a free cup of coffee and a donut on National Nurses Day on May 6.

On National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all health care workers. (Source: Dunkin')

The chain also announced a $200,000 grant to support health care workers experiencing trauma.

“We appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and health care professionals show every day,” said Dunkin’ Brands CEO Dave Hoffmann.

“Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the front lines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running.”

The grant from Dunkin’ will create “Hero Recharge,” an initiative for wellness programs to help health care workers through First Descents, an organization that specializes in adventure-based healing.

“Doctors, nurses, and first responders are on the front lines of the most devastating health crisis of our generation,” said Ryan O’Donoghue, executive director of First Descents.

“In partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, our goal is to address this trauma through unforgettable outdoor adventures that will nurture supportive peer relationships and give these heroes the respite and renewal they deserve."

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.