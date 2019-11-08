Duos dolls, stuffed animals bring enrichment, connection to Kentucky Alzheimer’s patients

Sandy Cambron and Shannon Gray travel to different nursing homes, bringing their babies to seniors battling Alzheimer's and dementia. (Photo: WKYT)
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) – Taking care of baby dolls and stuffed animals may seem like child’s play, but for seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia, it's a proven form of therapy.

With the potential to produce some powerful reactions, there are few things more precious than puppies and babies.

From jubilation to tears of joy, a full range of emotion was on display at the Windsor Care Center in Mount Sterling, thanks to a visit from Sandy Cambron and Shannon Gray.

Like many of Friday's recipients, Sandy's mother in law, Pearl, had a tough battle with Alzheimer's.

In her final days, it was a doll that brought her the most joy and comfort.

Sandy created "Pearl's Memory Dolls" in her honor.

When she isn't busy working a full-time job, she's typically traveling to nursing homes, but she isn't alone thanks to a converted co-worker, Shannon.

Shannon's mom was one of the first recipients of a memory doll, and at first, she admits she was skeptical.

But seeing her mom love on that baby made her a believer in Sandy's mission: delivering babies to nurturers, and puppies to those longing for one last pet.

‘Pearl’s Memory Babies’ depends entirely on donations.  To support the cause, visit their GoFundMe page here.

 
