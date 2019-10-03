Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises 100-year-old woman with birthday serenade

Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave a 100-year-old woman an amazing birthday gift, as he serenaded her with "Happy Birthday."

(CNN Newsource, Jamie Klingler, Dwayne Johnson)

CNN reports Jamie Klingler reached out to the actor's publicist to get the surprise for "Grandma Grover" of Philadelphia. She was eventually able to get him to respond after reaching out on Twitter, and he sent her the video.

"I'm sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life," Johnson said.

Johnson would tweet after seeing Grandma Grover's reaction, saying the good deed and the woman's reaction "is always the best part of fame."