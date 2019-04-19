EJ Montgomery to 'test the waters' of the NBA Draft

Kentucky's EJ Montgomery is the latest Wildcat to announce he will declare for the NBA Draft.

Montgomery can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, but he can still return to school if he cuts ties and withdraws by May 29.

The 6-foot-10 freshman averaged 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 37 games last season. He averaged 15 minutes per game.

Montgomery got a double-double in Kentucky's 76-48 win over South Carolina, and he received increased playing time when PJ Washington and Reid Travis battled injuries late in the year.

EJ Montgomery is not projected to be a first-round pick.