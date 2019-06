Police at Eastern Kentucky University are hoping someone from the public can identify a suspect in an on-campus burglary.

Officers released surveillance photos of a man they want to question about a burglary that happened at North Hall on May 26 around 1:00 p.m.

They say the man may have a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photograph, or who has information about the burglary, to call them at (859) 622-1111.