EKU Police ask for help identifying suspects using fraudulent credit card

Officers with the EKU Police Department are hoping someone in the public will recognize two people they say are using a fraudulent credit card at various stores in Richmond.

According to police, the two people in the photo used the card at Walmart, Walgreens, the Dollar General, and Lee’s Famous Recipe, all on Jan. 29.

Investigators say the two were last seen driving a newer model silver Nissan Altima with dark windows.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance photos is asked to call police at (859) 622-1111. Information can also be given anonymously at http://police.eku.edu/eku-tip-reporting.

