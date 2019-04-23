EKU President urging Governor, lawmakers to act quickly on vetoed pension reform

Eastern Kentucky University President Michael Benson is calling on Governor Matt Bevin and lawmakers to make a decision as soon as possible on vetoed House Bill 358.

President Benson writing an editorial in the Lexington Herald-Leader explaining that when the new rates for pension obligations take effect on July 1st, EKU will have to pay 85 percent of each participating employee's salary into the state system. He says that is estimated at $22.8 million which is an "unsustainable situation" for EKU.

However, whether or not that will be the case is unknown at this point as the university works to craft their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

"We are up against the wall we need that decision sooner than later anything beyond June 1st really starts to put us in a difficult position," explained David McFaddin, EKU's Vice President for Operations and Strategic Initiatives. McFaddin was a guest on KET's Kentucky Tonight as a panel discussed the dilemma surrounding pension reform for universities and other quasi-governmental agencies.

President Benson writing in his editorial that, " It is imperative for EKU, other universities and quasi-governmental agencies. We must have the certainty and flexibility afforded by House Bill 358 in order to perform our core functions of educating, protecting and caring for those in our communities."

House Bill 358 would give the groups another year of relief from the rising pension rates. Then after that year they could choose to exit the state system and pay their obligations either in full or in installments over a 30 year period.

The bill passed by both the House and Senate on the final day of the legislative session, then a few weeks later vetoed by Governor Matt Bevin. The Governor saying the bill would violate the state's moral and legal obligations to its retirees.

The democratic caucus agreeing with the Governor's reasoning. "It was going to kick retirees out of the system who have already paid in all that they can," explained Sen. Morgan McGarvey while participating in the panel on KET.

Meanwhile republican leadership is unhappy the bill was vetoed and are skeptical that a solution will be found in a special session. Governor Bevin has said he plans to call a special session between now and July 1st.

"I think there is a chance we can't pass anything. It was difficult to pass what we did," said Sen. Damon Thayer.

Other organizations facing this uncertainty include county health departments, mental health nonprofits, and rape crisis centers.