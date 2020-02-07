EKU cancels classes, road crews lay down salt in Madison County

Road crews have been working through the morning to clear snow off roads in Madison County and lay down salt.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, conditions have improved considerably, though areas of Madison County are still coated in slush that is still capable of pulling a car off the side of the road or causing a driver to lose control of their vehicle.

EKU’s campus is quiet as students take a day off due to weather conditions. A retired professor spoke with WKYT, saying how much he enjoys seeing the snow-covered campus.

“I really enjoy watching the snow,” said Hal Blythe. “I don’t enjoy scraping off my car and cleaning the driveway, but other than that, it really is a beautiful scene here, and it’s nice to get it.”

Kentucky State Police are reminding drivers to be sure to completely clear off all the snow on vehicles to improve visibility for your own safety, and the safety of others on the road.

