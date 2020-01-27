EKU chief flight instructor weighs in on helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.

CNN reports the helicopter was operating under “Special Visual Flight Rules,” according to an air traffic control audio conversation with the pilot.

That means clearance is given to pilots to allow them to fly in weather conditions worse than those allowed for standard Visual Flight Rules.

CNN reports the Burbank Airport control tower allowed the helicopter to proceed northeast following the I-5 highway using the SVFR clearance.

Bryant's helicopter plunged into a rugged hillside Sunday with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field and killed everyone aboard.

The chief flight instructor at EKU's flight training center told WKYT he's been keeping up with the investigation into the crash.

The NTSB should have an initial report in a few months, but the final determination of what happened Sunday morning could be a year away.

Howard says the pilot legally might have still been able to fly, but there was a reason most helicopters in that area were staying on the ground.

"It could be very low visibility, but technically as long as he remained clear of clouds, he could legally fly. And it sounded like on the tape he was using highways to navigate by, which means it was probably pretty low visibility," said Howard.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also taking part in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.