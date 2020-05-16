EKU creates unique experience with virtual graduation

Administrators at Eastern Kentucky University held a virtual graduating ceremony Saturday morning for students to celebrate with families amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I got to FaceTime some of my friends and still get to share that moment with the people that I would be sitting next to," said senior student Madison Lipscomb.

Lipscomb said her time at EKU has given her great opportunities and lined her up with a full-time job following graduation. But many of her friends are not as lucky.

"We are entering a job market that is almost in shambles, we have more unemployment now than ever before."

She said while some of her friends are nervous about what is to come next, other friends are wondering if their universities will recognize outgoing seniors.

"Some of my friends that go to different universities, they haven't said anything about graduation. They canceled it and then they moved on so they haven't gotten anything about a future ceremony."

Interim EKU President David McFaddin said that's not something he wanted for his students. He told WKYT making sure each student had a personalized experience while watching their virtual graduation was something he wanted to create.

"We even have a ceremony that we did in Spanish. We have two Latina board members and a growing Spanish-speaking student body on our campus and it's the first time, in my knowledge, we have done some commencement remarks and had the opportunity for students who are Spanish-speaking only," McFaddin said.

As of now, the university is planning on holding an on-campus ceremony for outgoing seniors at the beginning of August.