EKU football player injured in Lexington shooting

A football player from Eastern Kentucky University was injured in a shooting outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone Sunday morning.

One person was injured in a shooting outside Two Keys Tavern early Sunday morning. Photo: WKYT

Officers say two men were fighting outside the bar when one man ran to his vehicle, retried a gun, and shot EKU player Cameron Catron. Police are still searching for the man they say is responsible for the shooting.

The shooting is one of three Lexington Police are investigating from this weekend.

Friends of the victim say they do not understand why anyone would have done this.

"He’s one of the biggest hearted guys I know. Whoever done that to him was just really in a bad place right now," said Gunner Slone, who played football against Catron in high school, and with him at EKU.

Catron underwent his second surgery Monday to remove the bullet and repair damage.

Police have provided a description of the man who allegedly shot Catron, who they say he was wearing a blue shirt and had dreadlocks with frosted tips.

Friends and family are praying together and hoping for a full recovery.

A former coach described Caltron's work ethic as 'like no other', and Slone said, "He's definitely a fighter."