EKU hosting events to honor veterans

Eastern Kentucky University has several events planned for Veterans Day today.

The day started at 5:30 this morning, with National Roll Call. Volunteers will be reading names of fallen soldiers from recent military conflicts so they are recognized. They're doing that at Powell Plaza.

At 6 p.m. on Veterans Day, the Student Athletic Advisory Committee will sponsor a three-on-three basketball tournament to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. That will be at the Campus Recreation Center. EKU student veterans will get free admission.

Thursday, Nov. 14, EKU will dedicate a permanent POW/MIA Honor Chair in Roy Kidd Stadium.

Nov. 16 will be Military Appreciation Day as the EKU Colonels take on Tennessee Tech. A ceremony will be held before the game to recognize military members.