EKU hosting events to honor veterans

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University has several events planned for Veterans Day today.

The day started at 5:30 this morning, with National Roll Call. Volunteers will be reading names of fallen soldiers from recent military conflicts so they are recognized. They're doing that at Powell Plaza.

At 6 p.m. on Veterans Day, the Student Athletic Advisory Committee will sponsor a three-on-three basketball tournament to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. That will be at the Campus Recreation Center. EKU student veterans will get free admission.

Thursday, Nov. 14, EKU will dedicate a permanent POW/MIA Honor Chair in Roy Kidd Stadium.

Nov. 16 will be Military Appreciation Day as the EKU Colonels take on Tennessee Tech. A ceremony will be held before the game to recognize military members.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus