EKU officials are assessing damage following trees uprooted, roof ripped off White Hall

Though winds in the Bluegrass have quieted, the sounds of power tools and heavy machinery are taking its place as people are working to clean up the mess left behind.

"There is a hole in the roof, yes," Executive Director of Public Safety and Risk Management for Eastern Kentucky University Bryan Makinen said.

While EKU officials are clearing debris and fallen trees around campus, their biggest concern is White Hall, where entire trees were uprooted and large portions of the roof ripped off.

The damage is significant, but school officials say it could have been much worse. But, an EKU-contracted employee who lives in a separate building on the same property heard it as soon as the damage happened and was able to call for back up.

"We did have a very quick response from EKU personnel to ensure that any antiquities that were located within the structure were very quickly moved to safe places within the building to ensure that very little to no historical artifacts were damaged," Makinen said.

While officials are still assessing how much repairs to the outside and inside of the building will cost, they are just grateful no one was hurt in the process.

"We can always respond to structural damage,” Makinen said. “And, we'll do our level best to get it up and running as quickly as possible."

School officials said this actually happened in the off-season, as events held in White Hall typically don’t start up until March or April, so they have some time to make repairs.