EKU responds to Gov. Bevin's veto of pension bill

Eastern Kentucky University is responding after Governor Matt Bevin vetoed a pension bill aimed at providing relief for state-funded agencies.

The university said in a statement to WKYT that they believe the bill would've provided a solution to the ongoing issue.

"Eastern Kentucky University would like to thank the state legislature and our legislative team for its hard work on House Bill 358," said EKU in the statement. "Which would have provided a solution for our university and many other governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, to the coming pension crisis that will severely impact the budgets of these agencies on July 1."

Once the new fiscal year starts on July 1, the employer contribution rate is set to jump to about 84 percent. Currently, the rate is 49.47 percent for employees in the pension system.

"This would bring EKU’s KERS employer contribution amount to $22.8 million — an increase of more than $9.6 million," EKU said in the statement. "Given our current budget constraints and funding forecast, this amount is unsustainable."

EKU says they are hopeful that a special legislative session will help solve the problem before July 1.

Governor Bevin said on Wednesday that House Bill 358 was a "good bill" but needed work.

"This is a good bill and a lot of good effort," Bevin said. "But it needs to be a better bill, and it needs to be a bill that will not immediately get thrown out in court."

The governor disagreed with the additional strain the bill put on the pension system. He also took issue with a provision that gave the state government control of agencies if they defaulted on payments.

Governor Bevin said he has already been talking to lawmakers. They hope to have the new bill ready before the next session starts.