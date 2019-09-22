EKU student planning massive food drive

As the winter season slowly begins to get closer, some are wondering how they will spend the holiday season while others are trying to make sure they have enough items to make it through the colder months.

“I grew up poor and in the country so the family was a big thing or us,” said Eastern Kentucky University Student Jeff Woldford.

He told WKYT his grandmother gave him many inspirational quotes to live by while growing up. Among them, she shared how he should always give to those who need help.

“You should never look down on people unless you’re helping them up, if you have something it should be someone else’s’ as well,” Wolford said.

That’s why Wolford has spent many hours volunteering his time to various organizations throughout his life. Now, he’s taking giving to others one step further by starting a food drive which could involve all of EKU.

“I asked [Brooke Bentley, chair of EKU Nursing Program] if I could get the support from the nursing department at EKU and she was immediately like yeah let’s do this.”

Now Wolford has a meeting with the University’s President to talk about taking this drive University-wide.

“To see which organization or major can provide the most donations and I’m competitive.”

Wolford is still working out the details but he hopes to work with campus good insecurity program Colonel’s Cupboard.

