EKU to hold virtual graduation ceremony

Eastern Kentucky University is holding virtual commencement ceremonies for th Spring 2020 semester in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The virtual ceremony will be held on May 16. More information for students how to be part of the virtual ceremony can be found here.

For students who purchased regalia, the university bookstore is shipping everything to their address.

EKU still plans to host an in person ceremony in August. More information on the school's plans can be found here.

